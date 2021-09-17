Around The Eastern Conference: The Brooklyn Nets Just Signed A New Player

September 17, 2021
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Brooklyn Nets have signed Devontae Cacok.
The Brooklyn Nets have signed Devontae Cacok, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. 

The Tweet from Charania can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

Cacok is 24 years old, and according to Charania he "will go to training camp and compete for an open two-way spot". 

The Pacers played the Nets three times last season, and were 0-3 in all three games. 

The first game they lost was on February 10 in Brooklyn, and the score was 104-94. 

The second game they lost was March 17 in Indiana, and the score was 124-115.

The third game they lost was on April 29 in Indiana, and the score was 130-113.

  • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
  • Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back. CLICK HERE.
  • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

