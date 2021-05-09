Russell Westbrook Near a Triple-Double at Halftime in Pacers Wizards Game

At halftime of the Wizards-Pacers game, Russell Westbrook is closing in on the all-time triple-double record.

Russell Westbrook needs just one more triple-double to tie the NBA record held by Oscar Robertson of 181 career triple-doubles.

In a critical matchup between the Pacers and Wizards, Westbrook can not only give his team the ninth seed with a win but tie the triple-double record.

At halftime, Westbrook is already closing in on the record and has a stat-line of 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

The Wizards currently lead 63-62 over the Pacers at the end of the first half, and Bradley Beal has also chipped in for 26 points already.

Over on the Pacers' side, Domantas Sabonis continues his hot streak as he has 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists at the break.

The second half can be watched live on NBA T.V.

Related stories on NBA basketball