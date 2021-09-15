Check Out Photo Pacers Make To Wish The Colts Good Luck

The Indiana Pacers wished the Indianapolis Colts good luck in the 2021-2022 NFL season before it began on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Indiana Pacers do not begin their season till October when they visit LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina, but Indiana sports fans got their other favorite team back in action on Sunday.

The Indianapolis Colts hosted the Seattle Seahawks for the first game of their 2021-22 NFL season and Sunday marked the first NFL Sunday of the regular season for all teams.

Before the game, the Pacers sent out a Tweet wishing the Colts good luck for the 2021-22 NFL season.

The post from the Pacers on Twitter can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below with the super cool photo.

In the photo, Domantas Sabonis and Caris LeVert can be seen on the court.

However, instead of being in their typical Pacers colors, they are photoshopped to be in an all blue uniform.

The uniform also says Colts across the chest.

The Colts also responded to the post on Twitter, and their comment to the Pacers can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

Unfortunately, the Colts fell short in their first game of the season at Lucas Oil Stadium, which is just down the street from Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The Seahawks won 28-16.

At halftime the score was 21-10 in favor of the Seahawks, and while neither team scored in the third quarter, the Seahawks would win the fourth quarter 7-6 and the Colts could not make the comeback.

After starting 0-1, the Colts will host the Los Angeles Rams in Indy next Sunday.

