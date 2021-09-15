Check Out Photo Pacers Make To Wish The Colts Good Luck

September 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Before The Indianapolis Colts Beat The Seattle Seahawks On Sunday, This NBA Team Sent Out A Really Cool Tweet Wishing Them Good Luck This Season

Before The Indianapolis Colts Beat The Seattle Seahawks On Sunday, This NBA Team Sent Out A Really Cool Tweet Wishing Them Good Luck This Season

The Indiana Pacers wished the Indianapolis Colts good luck in the 2021-2022 NFL season before it began on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.
Author:
Publish date:
The Indiana Pacers wished the Indianapolis Colts good luck in the 2021-2022 NFL season before it began on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Indiana Pacers do not begin their season till October when they visit LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina, but Indiana sports fans got their other favorite team back in action on Sunday. 

The Indianapolis Colts hosted the Seattle Seahawks for the first game of their 2021-22 NFL season and Sunday marked the first NFL Sunday of the regular season for all teams. 

Before the game, the Pacers sent out a Tweet wishing the Colts good luck for the 2021-22 NFL season. 

The post from the Pacers on Twitter can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below with the super cool photo. 

In the photo, Domantas Sabonis and Caris LeVert can be seen on the court. 

However, instead of being in their typical Pacers colors, they are photoshopped to be in an all blue uniform. 

The uniform also says Colts across the chest. 

The Colts also responded to the post on Twitter, and their comment to the Pacers can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

Unfortunately, the Colts fell short in their first game of the season at Lucas Oil Stadium, which is just down the street from Bankers Life Fieldhouse. 

The Seahawks won 28-16. 

At halftime the score was 21-10 in favor of the Seahawks, and while neither team scored in the third quarter, the Seahawks would win the fourth quarter 7-6 and the Colts could not make the comeback. 

After starting 0-1, the Colts will host the Los Angeles Rams in Indy next Sunday.  

More on the Colts can be read here. 

More on the Seahawks can be read here. 

USATSI_15326400_168388303_lowres
News

Check Out Photo Pacers Make To Wish The Colts Good Luck

USATSI_15520736_168388303_lowres
News

Sabonis Ranked Higher Than Morant In 2k

USATSI_15423671_168388303_lowres
News

McConnell Gets A 78 In NBA 2k22, Which Is Higher Than A Former Number One Overall Pick

USATSI_16554479_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: The Pacers Should Bring LiAngelo Ball To Training Camp

USATSI_15522020_168388303_lowres
News

Former Pacers Star Gets An 88 Overall In NBA 2k22

USATSI_10748469_168388303_lowres
News

Is Former Pacers Star Gerald Green The Best Dunker In NBA History?

USATSI_15436405_168388303_lowres
News

The Pacers Had Major Implications In The James Harden Trade

USATSI_11968582_168388303_lowres
News

Sabonis Gets Same 2k Rating As Other Stars

USATSI_15624568_168388303_lowres
News

Malcolm Brogdon's Season Was Very Underrated