Myles Turner Gets The Crowd Hyped Before Tennessee Titans-Indianapolis Colts Game On Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts hosted the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon in downtown Indianapolis, and before the game Pacers star Myles Turner got the crowd hyped up.

The video of Turner at the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from Olivia Ray of WISH-TV.

Turner has once again gotten off to a good start to the season after leading the NBA in blocks per game last season for the second time in his career.

The Titans won the game 34-31 over the Colts on Sunday afternoon.

