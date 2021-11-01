Myles Turner Gets The Crowd Hyped Before Tennessee Titans-Indianapolis Colts Game On Sunday

Publish date:
Before The Tennessee Titans Defeated The Indianapolis Colts In Overtime On Sunday This NBA Star Got The Entire Crowd Excited
Myles Tuner of the Indiana Pacers is at the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts game on Sunday.
The Indianapolis Colts hosted the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon in downtown Indianapolis, and before the game Pacers star Myles Turner got the crowd hyped up.
The video of Turner at the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from Olivia Ray of WISH-TV.
The Pacers lost at home to the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night, and are in the middle of a four-game losing streak.
Turner has gotten off to a good start to the season leading the league in blocks.
The Titans won the game 34-31 over the Colts
