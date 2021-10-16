The Philadelphia 76ers Are Reportedly Not Interested In Pacers Package For Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons News: The 76ers Are Reportedly Not Interested In This Trade Package From This Eastern Conference NBA Team
The NBA season is less than one week away, and All-Star Ben Simmons still plays for the Philadelphia 76ers.
After being away from the team for an extended period of time, he has returned to Philadelphia and is now with the organization again.
On October 12, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Simmons return to Philadelphia and his article can be read here and Tweet seen below.
One of the teams that continues to come up in reports for interest in trading for Simmons is the Indiana Pacers.
However, Kyle Neubeck of the PhillyVoice reported on Thursday that the 76ers have not been very interested in the Pacers package of players like Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert.
The article from Neubeck can be read here, and his Tweet can also be seen embedded below.
NBA Analysis Network posted part of the quote from his story and that can be seen embedded in a Tweet below.
