NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

Ben Simmons status for Wednesday

Ben Simmons is out Wednesday against the Suns.
Author:
Publish date:

Ben Simmons will not play in Wednesday's game at home in Philadephia against the Suns, reports Keith Pompey of the Philly Inquerier.

"# Sixers' Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris will not play tonight vs. the #Suns," Pompey tweeted less than an hour before tip-off.

The Suns are the second seed in the Western Conference led by All-Stars Chris Paul and Devin Booker, while All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons lead the first seeded 76ers.

Simmons's news is unfortunate, considering these teams do not play often, and it would give a glimpse into the matchup of the best from the west and the best from the east.

Booker and Paul will play and should be expected to pick up a win over the short-handed 76ers, who are also without Tobias Harris.

  • SLICK LEONARD DIES: Bobby "Slick" Leonard was the Indiana Pacers and his attachment to the franchise as a coach and broadcaster last nearly five decades. CLICK HERE
  • Myles Turner is OUT Indefnitley the Pacers announces on Monday Evening: Myles Turner, the Pacers leader in blocks, who had missed six consecutive games before returning on Sunday against the Hawks playing 34 minutes, will once again be out. The team announced an injury to his toe that has him out for an indefinite period. CLICK HERE
  • Pacers dropped third straight loss in Indiana to Spurs 109-94: The Pacers returning from their three-game road trip and five days on the road came home to play the Spurs and looked out of gas Monday night's contest. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_15929580_168388303_lowres
News

Russell Westbrook Buzzer Beater Against Steph Curry and Warriors

USATSI_15903956_168388303_lowres
News

Devin Booker Wild Finish in Suns 76ers Game

USATSI_15055656_168388303_lowres
News

LeBron James Fires off Two Powerful Tweets

USATSI_15936505_168388303_lowres
News

Hawks Knicks Battle for 4th Seed on Wednesday

USATSI_15912609_168388303_lowres
News

Tyler Herro's status on Wednesday

USATSI_15914191_168388303_lowres
News

Joel Embiid Status on Wednesday

USATSI_15914328_168388303_lowres
News

Ben Simmons status for Wednesday

USATSI_15929580_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry's Hot Scoring Collides With Russell Westbrook's Triple-Double History on Wednesday

Malcolm Brogdon
News

Pacers Massive Favorites Against Thunder