Ben Simmons status for Wednesday

Ben Simmons is out Wednesday against the Suns.

Ben Simmons will not play in Wednesday's game at home in Philadephia against the Suns, reports Keith Pompey of the Philly Inquerier.

"# Sixers' Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris will not play tonight vs. the #Suns," Pompey tweeted less than an hour before tip-off.

The Suns are the second seed in the Western Conference led by All-Stars Chris Paul and Devin Booker, while All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons lead the first seeded 76ers.

Simmons's news is unfortunate, considering these teams do not play often, and it would give a glimpse into the matchup of the best from the west and the best from the east.

Booker and Paul will play and should be expected to pick up a win over the short-handed 76ers, who are also without Tobias Harris.