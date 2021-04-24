Ben Simmons Status Saturday Against Bucks

Ben Simmons will once again miss another game on Saturday.

The 76ers rely on Ben Simmons for a lot of what they do, he can play point guard and bring the ball up, and he can also play down low and play as a power forward. His skill set is a huge factor for what they can do to be unique and be a different team in this league.

Simmons is a huge part of what makes the 76ers work, and it's no surprise they have lost several games in a row without their All-Star.

Simmons will once again miss another game, Keith Pompey of the Philly Inquirer reported Friday.

"Ben Simmons (illness) will miss tomorrow’s game against the #Bucks. Joel Embiid (right shoulder soreness) and Furkan Korkmaz (right ankle sprain) are questionable," Pompey Tweeted on Friday.