Ben Simmons Status Saturday Against Bucks
Ben Simmons will once again miss another game on Saturday.
The 76ers rely on Ben Simmons for a lot of what they do, he can play point guard and bring the ball up, and he can also play down low and play as a power forward. His skill set is a huge factor for what they can do to be unique and be a different team in this league.
Simmons is a huge part of what makes the 76ers work, and it's no surprise they have lost several games in a row without their All-Star.
Simmons will once again miss another game, Keith Pompey of the Philly Inquirer reported Friday.
"Ben Simmons (illness) will miss tomorrow’s game against the #Bucks. Joel Embiid (right shoulder soreness) and Furkan Korkmaz (right ankle sprain) are questionable," Pompey Tweeted on Friday.
