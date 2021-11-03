Malcolm Brogdon Speaks About His Status For New York Knicks Game On Wednesday

Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Big Injury News: Malcolm Brogdon Spoke About His Status For New York Knicks-Indiana Pacers Game
    Publish date:

    Big Injury News: Malcolm Brogdon Spoke About His Status For New York Knicks-Indiana Pacers Game

    Malcolm Brogdon says that he will play on Wednesday evening against the New York Knicks.
    Author:

    Malcolm Brogdon says that he will play on Wednesday evening against the New York Knicks.

    The Indiana Pacers have some good news heading into Wednesday's contest with the New York Knicks. 

    Malcolm Brogdon, who has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury, says that he will play on Wednesday evening against the Knicks.

    A tweet from the Pacers showing Brogdon at practice and saying how he said he will play can be seen embedded below. 

    Read More

    Brogdon also quote tweeted the tweet which can also be seen embedded below. 

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

    USATSI_16911671_168388303_lowres
    News

    Malcolm Brogdon Speaks About His Status For New York Knicks Game On Wednesday

    15 seconds ago
    USATSI_13704383_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out What Former Pacers Star Victor Oladipo Tweeted

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17005314_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Trade For Myles Turner

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17063560_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Gregg Popovich Said After The Game Against The Pacers

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_13966551_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Pacers Should Trade For Kyrie Irving

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16196601_168388303_lowres-2
    News

    Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For Myles Turner

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17067633_168388303_lowres
    News

    Myles Turner Gets The Crowd Hyped Before Tennessee Titans-Indianapolis Colts Game On Sunday

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_17076607_168388303_lowres
    News

    A Win? Losing Streak Over For Pacers After Knocking Off The Spurs

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_17063560_168388303_lowres
    News

    San Antonio Spurs Starting Lineup Against The Indiana Pacers

    Nov 1, 2021