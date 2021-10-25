Chris Duarte Has Been Sensational And The Warriors And Others Passed On Him

Chris Duarte fell to the 13th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Him falling so far was a gift for the Indiana Pacers.

In the first three games of his NBA career the former University of Oregon star is averaging 20.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

He's also shooting a ridiculous 45.8% from the three-point range on eight attempts per game.

One team that sticks out that should have drafted Duarte is the Golden State Warriors.

Steph Curry and the Warriors look really good to start the season with wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.

Curry looks like an MVP player once again, and they do not even have five-time All-Star Klay Thompson back from injury yet.

In the draft, they had the seventh and 14th picks, and they drafted Jonathan Kuminga (seventh) and Moses Moody (14th).

It's not that there is anything wrong with those rookies, but it's just that Duarte would fit in so well with Curry and the Warriors.

At 24-years-old he has looked like an NBA star from the second he has stepped on the court the first game of the season.

There is a very good chance he could be holding the Rookie of The Year trophy at the end of the season.



