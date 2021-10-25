Chris Duarte Has Been Sensational And The Warriors And Others Passed On Him

    • October 25, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Big Mistake: Steph Curry And The Golden State Warriors Look Great, But Imagine If They Drafted This Player
    Publish date:

    Big Mistake: Steph Curry And The Golden State Warriors Look Great, But Imagine If They Drafted This Player

    The Golden State Warriors and other teams could have drafted Chris Duarte in the 2021 NBA Draft. Instead, he fell to the Indiana Pacers with the 13th overall pick.
    Author:

    Chris Duarte fell to the 13th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. 

    Him falling so far was a gift for the Indiana Pacers. 

    In the first three games of his NBA career the former University of Oregon star is averaging 20.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. 

    He's also shooting a ridiculous 45.8% from the three-point range on eight attempts per game. 

    One team that sticks out that should have drafted Duarte is the Golden State Warriors. 

    Steph Curry and the Warriors look really good to start the season with wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.

    Curry looks like an MVP player once again, and they do not even have five-time All-Star Klay Thompson back from injury yet. 

    In the draft, they had the seventh and 14th picks, and they drafted Jonathan Kuminga (seventh) and Moses Moody (14th). 

    It's not that there is anything wrong with those rookies, but it's just that Duarte would fit in so well with Curry and the Warriors. 

    At 24-years-old he has looked like an NBA star from the second he has stepped on the court the first game of the season. 

    There is a very good chance he could be holding the Rookie of The Year trophy at the end of the season. 

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

    USATSI_17001062_168388303_lowres-2
    News

    Chris Duarte Has Been Sensational And The Warriors And Others Passed On Him

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_14136485_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out The Hilarious Video The Bucks Posted Before Their Matchup With The Pacers

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16376686_168388303_lowres
    News

    How Will Bucks-Pacers Game Go?

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17000329_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Jimmy Butler Said After The Miami Heat Lost To The Indiana Pacers

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_15697680_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out What Chris Duarte Posted To His Instagram After The Heat-Pacers Game

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16286999_168388303_lowres
    News

    The 76ers Made A Mistake Not Trading Ben Simmons For Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17005305_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kyle Kuzma Sends Out A Tweet About Devin Booker After Wizards Beat Pacers

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_16999292_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Twitter Said About Jimmy Butler During And After Saturday Night's Heat-Pacers Game

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_17005621_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out The Photos Kyle Kuzma Posted To Instagram After The Wizards Beat The Pacers

    20 hours ago