Malcolm Brogdon's Official Status For Game Against Raptors Announced

The Indiana Pacers will once again be without one of their best players on Saturday night when they host the Toronto Raptors.

Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) has been ruled out for the game, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Pacers come into the game having lost three straight games, and have a 1-5 record.

Meanwhile, the Raptors are 3-3, and beat the Pacers 118-100 in Canada earlier in the week.

