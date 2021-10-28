Skip to main content
    October 28, 2021
    Big NBA Injury News: Malcolm Brogdon's Status For Game Against Brooklyn Nets On Friday Announced
    Malcolm Brogdon will be out for the game between the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets on Friday.
    USA TODAY Sports

    The Indiana Pacers will be without their leading scorer Malcolm Brogdon they visit the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Friday evening. 

    The Pacers lost to the Toronto Raptors 118-100 on Wednesday night, and Brogdon got injured during the game. 

    On Thursday, head coach Rick Carlisle gave an update on the star point guard (who has a strained hamstring) and that can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Pacers. 

    The Nets are 2-3 coming off of a loss at home to the Miami Heat. 

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

