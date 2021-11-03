Malcolm Brogdon Speaks About His Status For New York Knicks Game On Wednesday

The Indiana Pacers have some good news heading into Wednesday's contest with the New York Knicks.

Malcolm Brogdon, who has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury, says that he will play on Wednesday evening against the Knicks.

A tweet from the Pacers showing Brogdon at practice and saying how he said he will play can be seen embedded below.

Brogdon also quote tweeted the tweet which can also be seen embedded below.

