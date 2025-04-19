Biggest Overreactions After Pacers Open Playoffs With Massive Win
The Indiana Pacers destroyed the Milwaukee Bucks, 117-98, in the first game of their first round playoff matchup.
Indiana looked absolutely dominant in the blowout, dominating the Bucks after Milwaukee got off to an early 8-7 lead.
Here are some potential overreactions to the first bout:
1. Pascal Siakam Could Be The Series MVP
The three-time All-Star had an impressive two-way showing on Saturday, taking it to nine-time Milwaukee All-Star power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo on both ends of the hardwood.
His midrange and low post play were both surprisingly solid.
Siakam finished with a Pacers-most 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the field (3-of-5 from distance) and 2-of-2 shooting from the foul line, plus seven rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block.
2. Myles Turner May Have Made Some Extra Free Agency Money Already
Turner thoroughly outplayed Bucks starting center Brook Lopez, as essentially a far more athletic, far younger version of the Lopez 3-and-D center model.
Lopez scored a modest nine points on 3-of-6 shooting from the field in just 20:37 of action, grabbed just four rebounds, and logged one turnover in 20:37 of action. Doc Rivers opted to close the game with Lopez's backup, Bobby Portis, who's now a better offensive player — although Portis had a terrible shooting night, scoring four points on 2-of-8 shooting from the field.
Turner iced the game at the 1:58 mark with this stepback triple, increasing Indiana's advantage to 110-95. He then encouraged the Gainbridge Fieldhouse faithful to get loud.
The 29-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. The Texas product is making $19.9 million this season, and seems in line for a massive salary upgrade.
Lopez, 37, will also hit unrestricted free agency this summer. His market seems a bit more tenuous, especially if he continues to underwhelm against Turner.
3. Indiana Can Survive A Poor Tyrese Haliburton Scoring Night
Haliburton did ultimately notch a double-double, but his field goal shooting was lackluster.
The 6-foot-5 Iowa State product's leadership and passing, however, helped Indiana build up its early lead, as his 12 assists led the Pacers' role players to an impressive 3-point shooting performance.
Haliburton shot just 3-of-13 from the field and 4-of-6 from the foul line to finish with 10 points, but he also nearly notched a triple-double thanks to his 12 dimes (against just one turnover) and seven boards.
4. Indiana Doesn't Mind if Giannis Antetokounmpo Gets His Points
Antetokounmpo submitted an impressive double-double — but it didn't make much of an impact in the end. The 6-foot-11 superstar had to do pretty much everything on offense for Milwaukee, scoring 36 points on 14-of-23 shooting from the floor and a paltry 8-of-15 shooting from the foul line, grabbing 12 rebounds, blocking two shots, dishing out one dime, and swiping a steal.
With point guard Damian Lillard sidelined due to a blood clot in his calf, no other Bucks player scored more than 15 points.
If Antetokounmpo can't get any scoring help, his superlative individual nights might not make any kind of dent in the Bucks' chances.
5. Will Milwaukee Change Its Starting Lineup?
During the fourth quarter, a lineup of Antetokounmpo, Portis, and bench guards Kevin Porter Jr., AJ Green, and Gary Trent Jr. triggered a 9-0 run to shave the Pacers' lead to 12 points with 4:11 remaining in regulation. The Pacers had led by as many as 28 points earlier in the bout.
Portis, Green and Trent offer floor-spacing optionality for Antetokounmpo, while Porter gives the Bucks a secondary shot creator on the floor alongside the two-time MVP.
Granted, the game was borderline out-of-hand at this point, and Siakam was sitting during this run, but still, it may soon be time for Doc Rivers to explore replacing at least Ryan Rollins — and maybe Brook Lopez too — in his starting five.
