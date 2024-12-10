Bill Simmons Predicts Pacers Make Big Changes at Upcoming Trade Deadline
The Indiana Pacers have stumbled out of the gate in the 2024-25 season, posting a 10-15 record and dropping five of their last six games. This rocky start has raised concerns about the team’s ability to compete in the Eastern Conference that features powerhouses like the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Cleveland Cavaliers.
With the trade deadline approaching, the Pacers could be among the few teams looking to shake things up. NBA podcaster and sportswriter Bill Simmons recently suggested that Indiana is a prime candidate to make significant moves. On a recent episode of his show, Simmons expressed confidence that the Pacers will be active at the deadline, aiming to retool their roster to better compete in the East.
"To me, they are the most likely trade team in either conference right now...Indiana doesn't know what they are right now...I don't really see a path for Indiana unless there is some trade," said Simmons.
While the Pacers have promising young talent, their roster has been hampered by injuries and a lack of depth, leaving them struggling to keep pace with the league’s elite.
The team’s brightest spots, Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin, have shown flashes of brilliance, but the supporting cast has often failed to deliver consistent performances. The lack of reliable contributors around their core players has exposed Indiana’s vulnerabilities, particularly against more experienced and balanced teams.
The team’s defensive struggles have also been a significant hurdle. The Pacers rank near the bottom of the league in defensive efficiency, allowing opponents to score with ease. Without a clear anchor on that end of the floor, Indiana has been unable to slow down high-octane offenses, leading to their recent skid.
If the Pacers hope to salvage their season, they may need to explore roster upgrades ahead of the trade deadline. Adding a defensive-minded big man or another proven scorer could help stabilize the team and provide a much-needed boost. However, with the Eastern Conference as competitive as ever, it’s unclear whether these changes would be enough to make Indiana a playoff contender this season.
The Pacers have decisions to make as they attempt to salvage their season, whether through acquiring another star or adding depth. For now, their struggles underscore the gap between Indiana and the Eastern Conference’s true contenders, highlighting the need for meaningful change.
The Pacers have a long way to go if they want to return to their previous state at the end of last season.
