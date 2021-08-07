Blockbuster Five-Team Trade Including Pacers Is Made Official

Sports Illustrated home
Blockbuster Five-Team Trade With Lakers, Nets, Spurs, Wizards And Pacers Involving Russell Westbrook Joining LeBron James And Anthony Davis And Spencer Dinwiddie To The Wizards Is Now Official

The five-team trade involving the Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers, San Antonio Spurs and Washington Wizards is now official. Russell Westbrook joins Anthony Davis and LeBron James in Los Angeles, and Spencer Dinwiddie goes from the Nets to the Wizards.
The five-team trade involving the Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers, San Antonio Spurs and Washington Wizards is now official. Russell Westbrook joins Anthony Davis and LeBron James in Los Angeles, and Spencer Dinwiddie goes from the Nets to the Wizards.

The Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and San Antonio Spurs officially completed their five-team trade on Friday. 

There were many moving parts between the five teams, but the key highlights were Russell Westbrook going to Los Angeles, Kyle Kuzma and Spencer Dinwiddie going to Washington and Indiana getting Isaiah Jackson with the 22nd overall pick. 

A Tweet from each team can be seen below:

Fred Katz of The Athletic reported the entire details of the trade, and his Tweet can be seen with the photo of all of the moving parts below. 

An article about the trade from Katz in The Athletic can also be read here

Some notes about the trade: 

The Los Angeles Lakers have now formed a big three of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Westbrook. 

The Washington Wizards, who made the playoffs last season, now have key additions after losing Westbrook like Dinwiddie, Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Aaron Holiday.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic (Tweet below), Dinwiddie's deal with the Wizards is for 3-years, $62 million.  

The Indiana Pacers get 19-year-old Isaiah Jackson out of Kentucky with 22nd overall pick.

