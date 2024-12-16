Blockbuster Trade Proposal Has Pacers Land $75M Star From East Rival
The Indiana Pacers have rattled off two wins in a row and are now only three games below .5000.
Although the Pacers are a far cry from where they want to be, there is still much time left in the season. Indiana has a long way to go, but they may need to make a handful of moves if they truly want to compete in the Eastern Conference. The East is wide open outside of the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Pacers already made a move this past weekend to shore up their frontcourt, but this latest trade proposal has them add even more pieces.
This latest trade proposal sees the Pacers acquire two frontcourt pieces from their division rival while also giving up two key players and two draft picks.
Pacers receive: Tim Hardaway Jr. and Jalen Duren
Pistons receive: Obi Toppin, Jarace Walker, a 2025 first-round pick, and a 2028 second-round pick
The Pacers give up two key frontcourt pieces in the process, but they also get back some shooting and rebounding.
Both Hardaway Jr. and Duren are massive upgrades and could be the right additions to get this Pacers team back into contention.
Hardaway is a sniper from the court, although he is not having his best season thus far. In 23 games this season, he is averaging 9.6 points per game, 2.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 0.3 steals while shooting 41 percent from the field and 34.2 percent from three. He is a career 36 percent shooter from beyond the arc.
As for Duren, the former first-round pick from Charlotte is also having a down year compared to last, but he is still averaging 8.9 points, 8.9 rebounds (massive upgraded from Walker), and 1.3 blocks while shooting 68 percent from the field and 57 percent from the charity stripe.
The Pacers would only be giving up a first-round pick and a second-round pick from 2028. Indiana desperately needs a change to its roster, as it still ranks second to last in total rebounds per game, 11th in points per game (a significant drop from last year), and only attempts 33.6 threes per game, which ranks 26th in the league.
Hardaway and Duren are both on expiring deals. However, Duren would be a restricted free agent, and at only 21 years old, Indiana can keep him and possibly flip him in the future.
