Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sees Pacers Bring in $186M All-Star Big
The Indiana Pacers find themselves grappling with inconsistency as the calendar approaches the new year. Despite having talent on their roster and coming off a promising season, their struggles have been unexpected.
However, there is still time to turn things around, and one or two impactful trades could propel the Pacers back into contention in the Eastern Conference.
This intriguing trade idea involves the Pacers reuniting with three-time All-Star and former lottery pick Domantas Sabonis.
Pacers receive: Domantas Sabonis
Kings receive: Myles Turner, Obi Toppin, Aaron Nesmith, a 2025 first-round draft pick, and a 2030 first-round draft pick swap
Sabonis, who spent the first four-plus years of his career in Indiana, is no stranger to success with the Pacers. During his tenure from 2017-22, he earned two All-Star selections and posted impressive averages of 16.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 0.8 steals per game while playing 30.3 minutes a night across 319 games. His return could address one of Indiana’s most glaring weaknesses—rebounding.
Sabonis is an elite rebounder, currently averaging 13.5 rebounds per game, which ranks second in the league. Meanwhile, the Pacers sit near the bottom of the NBA in rebounding statistics, ranking 29th with an average of 48.7 total rebounds per game.
Their inability to control the glass has been a key factor in their inconsistency this season. Acquiring Sabonis would immediately bolster their frontcourt and provide a significant boost in this critical area.
Of course, the price to acquire a player of Sabonis’s caliber would be steep. However, this trade could prove worthwhile, as it would solve one of Indiana’s primary issues while giving them a star player who is both productive and familiar with the franchise.
For the Sacramento Kings, this deal could also make sense if they decide to pivot toward a rebuild following their poor start to the season. Moving Sabonis for a package of assets would allow Sacramento to reset and plan for the future.
While a trade of this magnitude may feel like a long shot, it’s not entirely out of the realm of possibility. If the Kings continue to struggle and shift their focus to rebuilding, the Pacers could seize the opportunity to bring Sabonis back. This move would not only help Indiana address their rebounding woes but also position them as a more competitive force in the Eastern Conference.
More Pacers: Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton Continued Slump Is Holding Indiana Back
Rick Carlisle Provides Massive Injury Update on Obi Toppin Return
Former Pacers Star Reggie Miller Given Shocking Props From Splash Brother