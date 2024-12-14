Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends Pacers $30M Star to Rival Knicks
The Indiana Pacers have been one of the more interesting teams all season long. After reaching the Eastern Conference Finals last year, Indiana was expected to take that next step in terms of overall contention.
However, the Pacers have taken a step backward and have been fairly inconsistent from game to game. The defense has been a major problem for this team and it doesn't seem to be getting any better.
Indiana is expected to look around the NBA for help before the trade deadline, especially in the frontcourt. The team has already landed center Thomas Bryant in a trade, helping the cause.
It could see them move on from multiple crucial players if they want to fully improve the roster before the postseason.
In a new blockbuster trade proposal by Fran Leiva of Fadeaway World, the Pacers make a drastic move and trade away star guard Bennedict Mathurin. While Mathurin has been very good for Indiana, the team could get some depth back in the deal.
Here is what the trade could look like with the New York Knicks:
Knicks receive: Bennedict Mathurin
Pacers receive: Jericho Sims, Tyler Kolek, Matt Ryan, Pacome Dadiet, 2025 First-Round Pick (via DET), 2025 First-Round Pick (via WAS)
"In this deal, the Pacers get a nice mix of players and picks. Jericho Sims is an athletic big who brings rim protection and energy, Tyler Kolek is a young guard with solid upside, and Matt Ryan adds shooting to the wing rotation. Pacome Dadiet is more of a long-term project, but the two first-round picks in 2025 could be huge for a team looking to keep its options open."
Moving on from Mathurin may be difficult for the Pacers but this deal would land them some extra depth. The Pacers would also land some extra draft picks to work with down the line.
But in all reality, Indiana would want to keep Mathurin. He has shown flashes of greatness and trading him to the Knicks would be tough.
Indiana likely wouldn't do this deal but it's certainly interesting to think about. The Pacers have to do something to change the trajectory of the season around and this could be one possible way to make it happen.
