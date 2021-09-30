Former Pacers' Star Tweets About Simmons

Metta World Peace (formerly known as Ron Artest) sent out a Tweet on Tuesday, and his post can be seen embedded below.
The Tweet: "I got @BenSimmons25 2nd team all @NBA this year and being an effective player."
The former Indiana Pacers All-Star (World Peace) clearly thinks that Simmons will have a productive season in the NBA this year.
However, the questions still remain about what NBA team he will actually play for.
An article from The Athletic's Sam Amick about Simmons can be seen in a Tweet below and read here.
