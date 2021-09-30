Former Pacers' Star Tweets About Simmons

September 30, 2021
Bold Take Tweeted About 76ers' Ben Simmons From Former NBA All-Star Who Played For The New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers, Houston Rockets And Others

Former Indiana Pacers All-Star Metta World Peace Tweeted about Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons on Tuesday.
Former Indiana Pacers All-Star Metta World Peace Tweeted about Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons on Tuesday.

Metta World Peace (formerly known as Ron Artest) sent out a Tweet on Tuesday, and his post can be seen embedded below. 

The Tweet: "I got @BenSimmons25 2nd team all @NBA this year and being an effective player."

The former Indiana Pacers All-Star (World Peace) clearly thinks that Simmons will have a productive season in the NBA this year. 

However, the questions still remain about what NBA team he will actually play for. 

An article from The Athletic's Sam Amick about Simmons can be seen in a Tweet below and read here. 


  • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
  • Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back. CLICK HERE.
  • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

