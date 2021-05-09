Bradley Beal Hits a Crazy Shot in Pacers Wizards Game
Bradley Beal, Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards are in Indiana to play the Pacers. The Pacers and Wizards are just a half-game from each other, with the Wizards holding the tenth seed and the Pacers holding the ninth seed.
A win for the Wizards will have them jump over the Pacers in the standings, so the game has a significant impact on the NBA Playoff picture.
In addition, Westbrook can tie Oscar Robertson's record of 181 triple-doubles (Westbrook has 180), so there is a lot on the line.
On the other hand, Beal had a great first half and has scored 26 points and hit a wild shot in the second quarter.
The score at halftime is 63-62 in favor of the Wizards.
The video of the shot he made can be seen in a post below from the Wizards' Twitter account.
- BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- DRAMA IN INDY: Indiana Pacers' assistant coach Greg Foster was suspended for Thursday's game, and Goga Bitadze was fined for their altercation on the sideline in Wednesday's game against the Kings, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS-WIZARDS SHOWDOWN: The Indiana Pacers have a massive game on Saturday evening with significant playoff implications, and Russell Westbrook has a chance to tie an all-time NBA record. CLICK HERE.