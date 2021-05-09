Sports Illustrated home
Bradley Beal Hits a Crazy Shot in Pacers Wizards Game

Bradley Beal hit an incredible shot off the backboard in the Pacers-Wizards game.
Author:
Publish date:

Bradley Beal, Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards are in Indiana to play the Pacers. The Pacers and Wizards are just a half-game from each other, with the Wizards holding the tenth seed and the Pacers holding the ninth seed.

A win for the Wizards will have them jump over the Pacers in the standings, so the game has a significant impact on the NBA Playoff picture.

In addition, Westbrook can tie Oscar Robertson's record of 181 triple-doubles (Westbrook has 180), so there is a lot on the line.

On the other hand, Beal had a great first half and has scored 26 points and hit a wild shot in the second quarter.

The score at halftime is 63-62 in favor of the Wizards.

The video of the shot he made can be seen in a post below from the Wizards' Twitter account.

