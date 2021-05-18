NBA Playoffs: Wizards' Bradley Beal Status Against Celtics

Bradley Beal will play in the play-in game against the Celtics on Tuesday.

Bradley Beal will play for the Washington Wizards on Tuesday evening when they play their play-in game against the Boston Celtics in Massachusets.

Beal had been on the injury report with a hamstring injury, and while he played in their last regular-season game against the Hornets on Sunday, he had missed the three-games prior.

The good news for the Wizards (the status of Beal) can be seen in two posts below from FantasyLabs NBA.

Beal put up 25 points and six rebounds in his return to the lineup against the Hornets on Sunday in Washington, but shot just 8/27 from the field.

The Celtics are 2-point favorites over the Wizards on Tuesday in Boston, according to FanDuel.

