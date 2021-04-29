Bradley Beal With an Awesome Move on Anthony Davis in Wizards Lakers Showdown

The NBA's leading scorer had a great move in the first quarter against the Lakers.

The Wizards are playing the Lakers in D.C. and the Wizards are also winners of ten of their last 12 games, while the Lakers are coming in without LeBron James who's out due to injury.

During the first quarter on Wednesday, Bradley Beal, the NBA's leader in points per game (right in front of Steph Curry by a smidge), had an incredible move to set himself up for a jumper on Anthony Davis.

The video can be seen below in a Tweet from the official Wizards' Twitter account.