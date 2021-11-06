Publish date:
BREAKING NBA News: Malcolm Brogdon's Surprising Status For Pacers-Trail Blazers Game On Friday
Malcolm Brogdon will not play in the game between the Indiana Pacers and Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.
The Indiana Pacers have announced that Malcolm Brogdon (non-COVID) illness is out for Friday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.
The announcement from the Pacers can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the team.
The tweet said: "Update from Rick Carlisle: Malcolm Brogdon has a non-COVID illness and will not play tonight in Portland."
Brogdon is averaging 22.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game.
He had missed three games in a row with a hamstring injury before returning to the lineup last game against the New York Knicks.
