    • November 6, 2021
    BREAKING NBA News: Malcolm Brogdon's Surprising Status For Pacers-Trail Blazers Game On Friday
    November 6, 2021

    The Indiana Pacers have announced that Malcolm Brogdon (non-COVID) illness is out for Friday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. 

    The announcement from the Pacers can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the team. 

    The tweet said: "Update from Rick Carlisle: Malcolm Brogdon has a non-COVID illness and will not play tonight in Portland."

    Brogdon is averaging 22.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game.

    He had missed three games in a row with a hamstring injury before returning to the lineup last game against the New York Knicks. 

