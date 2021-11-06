Malcolm Brogdon's Surprising Status For Pacers-Trail Blazers Game

The Indiana Pacers have announced that Malcolm Brogdon (non-COVID) illness is out for Friday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The announcement from the Pacers can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the team.

The tweet said: "Update from Rick Carlisle: Malcolm Brogdon has a non-COVID illness and will not play tonight in Portland."

Brogdon is averaging 22.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game.

He had missed three games in a row with a hamstring injury before returning to the lineup last game against the New York Knicks.

