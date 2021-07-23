Nets' Kevin Durant: 'They Try To Paint Me As This Guy That's A Villain' Here's What Durant Said On His Instagram Live

Kevin Durant with Team USA for the Olympics posted an Instagram live video from Tokyo on Friday.

The video can be seen in a Tweet embedded below from Bleacher Report's Twitter account.

Durant was taking selfies with people, and walking with someone during the live video

"They try to paint me as this guy that's a villain, but I'm a nice person at the end of the day," Durant said to the person he was talking to during the video.

