Pacers' Caris LeVert Speaks About Kyrie Irving

Caris LeVert spent his entire career on the Brooklyn Nets before being traded to the Indiana Pacers last season.

For part of two of those seasons he played with seven-time All-Star Kyrie Irving.

Irving has yet to play this season due to the vaccine mandate in New York City and the Nets not allowing him to be a part-time player for only road games (see tweet below from Shams Chariana of The Athletic).

When LeVert and the Pacers were in New York City to play the Knicks on Wednesday, he was asked about his former teammate.

An article on what he said at shootaround on Wednesday can be read here from Marc Berman of The New York Post, and Berman's tweet with the story can also be seen embedded below.

"I think it's unfortunate what's happened," LeVert said via Berman. "Everyone wants to see Kyrie play basketball, I think Kyrie wants to play basketball. I know Kyrie wants to play basketball. I think it's just unfortunate what's happened. Hopefully, everyone can come to a conclusion and come back to the court soon."

