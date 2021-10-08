Here's What Sumner Tweeted After The Pacers Traded Him

Brooklyn Nets Trade News: Here's What This Player Tweeted After Being Traded To The Nets
Edmond Sumner has spent all four years of his NBA career playing for the Indiana Pacers.
However, his tenure in Indiana is now over.
The Pacers traded him to the Brooklyn Nets.
After the trade was announced, Sumner sent out a Tweet and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
"I feel the love INDY," Sumner Tweeted on Wednesday evening with two red heart emojis.
He also retweeted the Pacers' Twitter post, which can be seen embedded below from the team's Twitter account.
The full details of the trade can be seen embedded below in a Tweet from the Nets.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the trade on Tuesday evening, and he also reported that the Nets will waive Sumner, who is out for the season with an Achilles injury (see Tweet below).
