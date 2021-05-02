Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Goes off for Career-High in Return to Action Against Nets

Giannis Antetokounpo had an incredible game on Sunday afternoon against the Brooklyn Nets. After missing the last few games due to an ankle injury that took him out of Thursdays' game against the Rockets, he went off for a career-high 49 points on Sunday.

The Bucks beat the Nets at home 117-114, and while the Nets are still without James Harden, the win was still impressive.

Antetokounpo has won the last two MVP awards and is still in the conversation on getting another one this season.

Here are Tweets from Sunday's entertaining showdown.

