Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Status on Sunday Against Kyrie Irving and the Nets

Giannis Antetokounmpo will return to action on Sunday, after an injury late last week.

Giannis Antetokounmpo got hurt during the Houston Rockets battle with the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday and missed their last game against the Chicago Bulls.

However, the Bucks and the two-time MVP are going up against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday in a star-studded matchup, and Giannis will play in the game.

Currently, the Bucks are 1-point favorites via FanDuel

The Bucks announced from their official Twitter account that Giannis is probable for the game, and their Tweet can be seen in a post embedded below.

