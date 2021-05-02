Bucks Nets is a Good Eastern Conference Playoffs Preview With Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing

The Bucks and Nets battle on Sunday, with a lot of stars back in action.

The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks will face off on Sunday afternoon, and this is a good test for both teams to see where they stand with one another.

While the Nets remain without James Harden, they have Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant back in action, and the Bucks have their two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo back in action after he hurt his ankle last week.

No, the Nets are not at full strength, but the Bucks will see how they can match up with a Nets team that has Durant and Irving playing in Milwaukee on their home floor. The Bucks have been incredible in the regular season for three straight seasons but continue to come up short or blow leads in the NBA Playoffs. To make a serious run in the NBA Playoffs this season, they will need to get through the Nets, it seems.

The Bucks are currently supposed to win the game as 3-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

Here are some Tweets related to the game below.

