Pacers' Caris LeVert's Status in Hornets Game

Caris LeVert is not on the injury report against the Charlotte Hornets.

Caris LeVert is not on the injury report for the Indiana Pacers and Charlotte Hornets' playoff game on Tuesday evening at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Levert's status for the game can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

"They ruled him out in the second half, he took that fall underneath the basket right in front of our bench in the first half, and they called it a migraine headache," Bjorkgren said post-game on Sunday after the Pacers beat the Raptors with LeVert out for the second half.

Thankfully, LeVert is better and is expected to play on Tuesday.

The Pacers are currently 3-point favorites over the Hornets on Tuesday, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball