Pacers' Caris LeVert's Status in Hornets Game
Caris LeVert is not on the injury report against the Charlotte Hornets.
Caris LeVert is not on the injury report for the Indiana Pacers and Charlotte Hornets' playoff game on Tuesday evening at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Levert's status for the game can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.
"They ruled him out in the second half, he took that fall underneath the basket right in front of our bench in the first half, and they called it a migraine headache," Bjorkgren said post-game on Sunday after the Pacers beat the Raptors with LeVert out for the second half.
Thankfully, LeVert is better and is expected to play on Tuesday.
The Pacers are currently 3-point favorites over the Hornets on Tuesday, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS BEAT RAPTORS: The Indiana Pacers beat the Toronto Raptors 125-113 on Sunday afternoon, and the win gives them the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. They will play the Charlotte hornets in Indiana for the first play-in game on Tuesday. CLICK HERE.
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, but Westbrook got his 182nd career triple-double, the new NBA record. CLICK HERE.
- BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE