Caris LeVert Status Against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bucks

The Indiana Pacers will be hosting the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday evening in Indiana but will be without shooting guard Caris LeVert, who is out with a knee injury.

In their last game, the Pacers beat the 76ers at home following their road win on Monday over the Cavs in Cleveland. Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards spent the early part of the week down in Atlanta, where they lost on Monday and Wednesday, giving the Pacers a full one and a half-game advantage in front of the Wizards.

LeVert has been one of their best performers on the season, and especially as of late.

The Bucks are 10-point favorites, according FanDuel.

The status of LeVert for Thursday against the Bucks can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA, who relayed the Pacers' injury report.

