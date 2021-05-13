Caris LeVert Status Against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bucks
The Indiana Pacers will be hosting the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday evening in Indiana but will be without shooting guard Caris LeVert, who is out with a knee injury.
In their last game, the Pacers beat the 76ers at home following their road win on Monday over the Cavs in Cleveland. Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards spent the early part of the week down in Atlanta, where they lost on Monday and Wednesday, giving the Pacers a full one and a half-game advantage in front of the Wizards.
LeVert has been one of their best performers on the season, and especially as of late.
The Bucks are 10-point favorites, according FanDuel.
The status of LeVert for Thursday against the Bucks can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA, who relayed the Pacers' injury report.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, but Westbrook got his 182nd career triple-double, the new NBA record. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS STUN 76ERS: The Indiana Pacers will finish in the top-10 seeds in the Eastern Conference, and they beat the 76ers at home 103-94 and held them to just 13-points in the third quarter. CLICK HERE.