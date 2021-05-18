Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

Pacers' Caris LeVert UPDATED Status for Hornets Game

Caris LeVert will now be out for Tuesday's game against the Hornets, the team announces.
Author:
Publish date:

The Indiana Pacers had initially not listed Caris LeVert on their injury report for Tuesday's play-in game against the Charlotte Hornets at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

That has now changed.

LeVert will miss the big game due to health and safety protocols, and his status can be seen in a post from the Indiana Pacers Twitter account below.

"Injury Report: Brogdon - Questionable (right hamstring) A. Holiday - Questionable (right toe) Lamb - Out (left knee) LeVert - Out (health & safety protocols) Sabonis - Questionable (left quad) Sumner - Questionable (left knee) Turner - Out (right toe) Warren - Out (left foot)." The Pacers Tweeted on Tuesday.

The Pacers are 1.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.


Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS BEAT RAPTORS: The Indiana Pacers beat the Toronto Raptors 125-113 on Sunday afternoon, and the win gives them the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. They will play the Charlotte hornets in Indiana for the first play-in game on Tuesday. CLICK HERE.
  • PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
  • RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, but Westbrook got his 182nd career triple-double, the new NBA record. CLICK HERE.
  • BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE

Caris LeVert
News

Pacers' Caris LeVert's Status in Hornets Game

USATSI_15898245_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers' Caris LeVert UPDATED Status for Hornets Game

USATSI_16087765_168388303_lowres
News

NBA News: Lakers' LeBron James Shares a Strong Message on Ankle Injury

USATSI_16063147_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Kemba Walker Status Against Wizards

USATSI_15837805_168388303_lowres
News

Hornets' Gordon Hayward Status in Pacers Game

USATSI_15929819_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Celtics' Jayson Tatum Status Against Wizards

Domantas Sabonis
News

Pacers' Domantas Sabonis Status for Hornets Game

Malcolm Brogdon
News

Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon Status in Hornets Game

USATSI_16096733_168388303_lowres
News

NBA News: Nets' Kyrie Irving Makes NBA History