Pacers' Caris LeVert UPDATED Status for Hornets Game
Caris LeVert will now be out for Tuesday's game against the Hornets, the team announces.
The Indiana Pacers had initially not listed Caris LeVert on their injury report for Tuesday's play-in game against the Charlotte Hornets at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.
That has now changed.
LeVert will miss the big game due to health and safety protocols, and his status can be seen in a post from the Indiana Pacers Twitter account below.
"Injury Report: Brogdon - Questionable (right hamstring) A. Holiday - Questionable (right toe) Lamb - Out (left knee) LeVert - Out (health & safety protocols) Sabonis - Questionable (left quad) Sumner - Questionable (left knee) Turner - Out (right toe) Warren - Out (left foot)." The Pacers Tweeted on Tuesday.
The Pacers are 1.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS BEAT RAPTORS: The Indiana Pacers beat the Toronto Raptors 125-113 on Sunday afternoon, and the win gives them the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. They will play the Charlotte hornets in Indiana for the first play-in game on Tuesday. CLICK HERE.
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, but Westbrook got his 182nd career triple-double, the new NBA record. CLICK HERE.
- BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE