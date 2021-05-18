Pacers' Caris LeVert UPDATED Status for Hornets Game

Caris LeVert will now be out for Tuesday's game against the Hornets, the team announces.

The Indiana Pacers had initially not listed Caris LeVert on their injury report for Tuesday's play-in game against the Charlotte Hornets at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

That has now changed.

LeVert will miss the big game due to health and safety protocols, and his status can be seen in a post from the Indiana Pacers Twitter account below.

"Injury Report: Brogdon - Questionable (right hamstring) A. Holiday - Questionable (right toe) Lamb - Out (left knee) LeVert - Out (health & safety protocols) Sabonis - Questionable (left quad) Sumner - Questionable (left knee) Turner - Out (right toe) Warren - Out (left foot)." The Pacers Tweeted on Tuesday.

The Pacers are 1.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.



