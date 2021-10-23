Publish date:
Caris LeVert's Injury Status For Heat-Pacers Game
Caris LeVert is OUT for the Indiana Pacers against the Miami Heat on Saturday evening.
The Indiana Pacers will once again be without their star shooting guard Caris LeVert when they face Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat on Saturday evening.
The former Michigan star averaged 20.2 points per game last season, and the Pacers announced earlier in the month that he would miss at leas the first four games of the season with a back injury.
The tweet from October 16 can be seen in a post that is embedded below.
