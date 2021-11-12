Publish date:
Caris LeVert's Injury Status For Pacers-Jazz Game
The Indiana Pacers will not have Caris LeVert when they visit the Utah Jazz on Thursday.
Caris LeVert is out due to back soreness for the game between the Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz on Thursday.
He also missed their last game against the Denver Nuggets in Colorado on Wednesday night.
His status for the game on Thursday can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.
The Pacers are 4-8 and have gone 1-2 on their road trip.
The Jazz are 8-3.
