Caris LeVert's Status For Game Against 76ers
Caris LeVert is questionable for the game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers on Saturday night.
The Indiana Pacers could be without one of their best players when they host the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night in Indianapolis.
Caris LeVert is questionable for the game, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from Jacob Moreno.
LeVert has missed the last two games for the Pacers.
They come into the game with the 76ers with a 5-8 record and went 2-2 on their Western Conference road trip.
The 76ers are 8-5.
