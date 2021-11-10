Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Caris LeVert's Surprising Injury Status For Pacers-Nuggets Game
    Publish date:

    Caris LeVert's Surprising Injury Status For Pacers-Nuggets Game

    The Indiana Pacers have listed Caris LeVert as being out with lower back soreness for the game against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.
    Author:

    The Indiana Pacers have listed Caris LeVert as being out with lower back soreness for the game against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.

    Caris LeVert will not be available on Wednesday night when the Indiana Pacers are on the road to face the Denver Nuggets. 

    The Pacers have listed their star shooting guard as out with lower back soreness. 

    The announcement from the team can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below. 

    Read More

    Coming into the game the Pacers are 4-7 on the season, and are 1-1 on their road-trip. 

    They beat the Sacramento Kings in their last game. 

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

    USATSI_16066395_168388303_lowres
    News

    Caris LeVert's Surprising Injury Status For Pacers-Nuggets Game

    20 seconds ago
    USATSI_17122895_168388303_lowres
    News

    Jokic Will Lose Over $200,000 For Suspension Against Pacers

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16196601_168388303_lowres-2
    News

    Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For Myles Turner

    10 minutes ago
    USATSI_15879564_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers Will Pay Monta Ellis More Than The Warriors Will Pay Jordan Poole This Season

    12 minutes ago
    USATSI_16911671_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Pacers Have Announced Their Injury Report For Game Against Nuggets

    13 minutes ago
    USATSI_17109640_168388303_lowres
    News

    Nikola Jokic Suspended For Pacers-Nuggets Game

    18 minutes ago
    USATSI_17088463_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Bulls Should Trade For Pacers' Domantas Sabonis

    26 minutes ago
    USATSI_13704383_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Former Pacers Star Victor Oladipo Tweeted

    27 minutes ago
    Malcolm Brogdon
    News

    Malcolm Brogdon's Status For Pacers-Nuggets

    5 hours ago