Caris LeVert's Surprising Injury Status For Pacers-Nuggets Game On Wednesday Night In Denver

Caris LeVert will not be available on Wednesday night when the Indiana Pacers are on the road to face the Denver Nuggets.

The Pacers have listed their star shooting guard as out with lower back soreness.

The announcement from the team can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below.

Coming into the game the Pacers are 4-7 on the season, and are 1-1 on their road-trip.

They beat the Sacramento Kings in their last game.

