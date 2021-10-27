Caris LeVert's Status For Pacers-Raptors Game On Wednesday

Publish date:
Caris LeVert's Surprising Injury Status For Pacers-Raptors Game On Wednesday
The Indiana Pacers have listed Caris LeVert as questionable for their fifth game of the season, which is in Toronto against the Raptors on Wednesday evening.
The star shooting guard has missed the first four games of the season due to a back injury, and the Pacers are 1-3 to start the season.
LeVert averaged 20.2 points per game last season, so getting him back in the lineup is very important.
