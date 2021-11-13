Caris LeVert's Updated Status For 76ers-Pacers Game

The Indiana Pacers will have Caris LeVert back for their game in Indianapolis against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.

LeVert has missed the last two games against the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz.

Before the game on Saturday, head coach Rick Carlisle gave an update on LeVert's status for the matchup with the 76ers and his update can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Pacers.

The Pacers are 5-8, while the 76ers come into the game 8-5.

