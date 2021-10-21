Carolina Panthers Tweeted Before The Hornets Played The Pacers

The Carolina Panthers sent out a Tweet on Wednesday before the Charlotte Hornets hosted the Indiana Pacers for the first game of their NBA season.

The tweet, which has a photo of Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore and LaMelo Ball in a super cool graphic, can be seen embedded below.

The game on Wednesday was also the first game of the season for the Indiana Pacers, and both teams played each other last season in the NBA Play-in Tournament.

The Pacers eliminated the Hornets and the Pacers were eliminated in the next game by the Washington Wizards.

The Hornets beat the Pacers 124-123 on Wednesday evening.

