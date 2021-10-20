Check Out What The Carolina Panthers Tweeted Before The Charlotte Hornets Play The Indiana Pacers

The Carolina Panthers sent out a Tweet on Wednesday before the Charlotte Hornets host the Indiana Pacers for the first game of their NBA season.

The tweet, which has a photo of Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore and LaMelo Ball in a super cool graphic, can be seen embedded below.

The game on Wednesday is also the first game of the season for the Indiana Pacers, and both teams played each other last season in the NBA Play-in Tournament.

The Pacers eliminated the Hornets and the Pacers were eliminated in the next game by the Washington Wizards.

