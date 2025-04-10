Cavs Shockingly Rule Out Another Star Ahead of Pacers Matchup
The Indiana Pacers will be taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers today as they continue their quest to lock up seeding in the Eastern Conference standings. Normally, playing the best team in the conference could be a challenge, but the Cavaliers will be without multiple players.
Star center Evan Mobley has been ruled out of this game due to rest. This is in addition to the Cavaliers not making star guards Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland available for this game.
Cleveland will be without multiple key players for this game. This gives Indiana an opportunity to get a big win in front of their home fans.
The Pacers currently hold the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference standings, with a record of 48-31 for the season. Indiana has the inside track to clinch the No. 4 spot in the postseason, but they could also go after the No. 3 seed if things were to work out in their favor.
Cleveland enters this game as the No. 1 seed in the East, so they don't have a lot to play for. But this matchup could be a potential playoff preview if both Indiana and Cleveland were to advance to the second round of the postseason.
It has been a very successful season for the Pacers, however, they will need to prove themselves in the postseason. Despite reaching the Eastern Conference Finals a year ago, many have doubted that Indiana can make noise once again.
The Pacers are determined to prove everyone wrong, and they believe that they have a good chance to win this year. It won't be easy due to the pure talent in the Eastern Conference, but this Indiana team is a connected unit.
With some potential changes coming to the roster this offseason, the Pacers will need to win this year. They can make it happen, but it will take everything that they have and a total team effort to get the job done this season.
