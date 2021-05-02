Celtics Announce Jaylen Brown's Status for Game Against Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers

Jaylen Brown will play on Sunday night against the Trail Blazers.

Jaylen Brown will officially play on Sunday evening against Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers.

The All-Star had been initially listed as questionable with an ankle injury and then became upgraded to a game-time decision.

Now, he is officially available and will play in a matchup of high-powered offenses.

The tweet from the Boston Celtics can be seen in a post below.

They will also have Jayson Tatum, who's' coming off of a 60-point game in his last time out.

The Indiana Pacers scored a franchise-record 152 points on Saturday night against the Thunder: The Indiana Pacers showed huge signs of life in Oklahoma City on Saturday night, and the team broke several records. CLICK HERE.

LeBron James pretends to cry like a baby after a fan heckles him: On Wednesday night, the Lakers dropped their fourth game in five tries, and during the game, LeBron James was bullied by a fan and had an entertaining reaction. CLICK HERE.

LeBron James shares an Instagram message to Russell Westbrook: After the Wizards beat down the Lakers on Wednesday night, James took to Instagram to share a public statement to his friend Russell Westbrook. CLICK HERE.

Kevin Durant has a massive third quarter against the Pacers on Friday night: On Thursday night, Kevin Durant went off for 22 points in the third quarter in Indiana. The Pacers' defensive woes continue to haunt them, and they continue to lose games on their home court. Defense and home-court advantage have been something they are historically better than most teams at. CLICK HERE.