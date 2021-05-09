Sports Illustrated home
Celtics' Jaylen Brown Status Against Heat

Jaylen Brown will miss Sunday's contest against the Miami Heat.
Author:
Publish date:


The Boston Celtics will be without an essential piece to their lineup on Sunday afternoon against the Miami Heat. The Celtics will not have All-Star Jaylen Brown, who is out with an ankle injury.

The listing of Brown's status can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

Right now, the Heat are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, and the Celtics are the seventh seed.

Both teams squared off in the NBA Bubble in Disney World for the Eastern Conference Finals, and the Heat came away victorious.

That being said, both teams have disappointed this season.

The Celtics are 1-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

