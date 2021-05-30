Celtics' Kemba Walker Status Against Nets

Kemba Walker is unlikely to play on Sunday against the Nets, according to SNY's Ian Begley.



Kemba Walker of the Boston Celtics is unlikely to play in Game 4 on Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets in Boston, SNY's Ian Begley reports.

Begley's Tweet can be seen below.

Walker is dealing with a knee injury right now.

The Nets lead the series 2-1, but the Celtics can tie the series on Sunday night.

The Brooklyn Nets are 9-point favorites over the Boston Celtics in Game 4, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball