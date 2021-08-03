The Chicago Bulls Are Officially Better Than The Indiana Pacers

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search
DeMar DeRozan? The Chicago Bulls Now Have A Loaded Roster With Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic And Former Lakers And Pelicans' Star Lonzo Ball

DeMar DeRozan? The Chicago Bulls Now Have A Loaded Roster With Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic And Former Lakers And Pelicans' Star Lonzo Ball

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, DeMar DeRozan is headed to the Chicago Bulls from the San Antonio Spurs in a sign-and-trade. The Bulls quickly just passed the Indiana Pacers as a better team in the Eastern Conference and Central Division.
Author:
Publish date:
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, DeMar DeRozan is headed to the Chicago Bulls from the San Antonio Spurs in a sign-and-trade. The Bulls quickly just passed the Indiana Pacers as a better team in the Eastern Conference and Central Division.

The Chicago Bulls finished 31-41 last season, which was good for the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference last season. 

Not good enough for the NBA Playoffs. 

That will likely change this season as according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the team has landed four-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan (see Tweets below). 

The deal is for a fully guaranteed $85 million over three-years, according to Charania. 

Now the Bulls have added DeRozan and Lonzo Ball (see Tweet below from Charania) to a roster that has 2021 NBA All-Stars Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. 

Stats last season: 

  1. DeMar DeRozan: 21.6 PPG/6.9 APG
  2. Zach LaVine: 27.4 PPG/5.0 RPG
  3. Lonzo Ball: 14.6 PPG/5.7 APG
  4. Nikola Vucevic: 23.4 PPG/11.7 RPG

2020-21 Central Division: 

  1. Milwaukee Bucks (42-26)
  2. Indiana Pacers (34-38)
  3. Chicago Bulls (31-41)
  4. Cleveland Cavaliers (22-50)
  5. Detroit Pistons (20-52)

The Bulls will now be a very good team with a chance to get a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. 

Why is this bad news for the Pacers?

  1. The Bulls missed the playoffs last season, which now adds another team into the playoff mix.
  2. The Pacers will play the Bulls more than most teams (as many as four times per season) because they are in the same division.
  3. The Pacers already lost last the season series last year (2-1 in favor of the Bulls)
  4. The Pacers missed the playoffs last season, and most of the playoff teams have improved, while the Bulls (who did not make the playoffs) made a massive jump. 

The Central Division just got a lot more interesting for the 2021-22 NBA season. 

USATSI_16106284_168388303_lowres
News

The Indiana Pacers Wish A Happy Birthday To Kelan Martin

USATSI_15436961_168388303_lowres
News

The Chicago Bulls Are Officially Better Than The Indiana Pacers

USATSI_11807435_168388303_lowres
News

If DeRozan Signs With Bulls, Pacers Could Miss Playoffs

USATSI_16118265_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Twitter Is Saying About Doug McDermott Signing With The San Antonio Spurs

USATSI_16276311_168388303_lowres
News

76ers' Tobias Harris Tweeted To Pacers' T.J. McConnell After New Contract

USATSI_16349591_168388303_lowres
News

Clippers' Patrick Beverley Congratulates Pacers' T.J. McConnell

USATSI_16407324_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Sign An NBA Champion To The Roster

USATSI_16290988_168388303_lowres
News

Report: Former Pacers Star George Hill Is Going To Be Waived By 76ers

USATSI_13869799_168388303_lowres
News

The Pacers Chances In The Central Division Just Got Tougher With The Bulls Addition Of Ball