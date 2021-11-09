Watch This Viral Clip Of Buddy Hield's Crazy Shot In The Pacers-Kings Game

The Sacramento Kings fell to the Indiana Pacers 94-91 in Sacramento on Sunday.

However, during the game they had an incredible highlight.

Buddy Hield hit a buzzer beater at the end of the first quarter that was nothing short of sensational.

The clip can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.

Hield finished the game with 17 points, four rebounds and two assists.

The Pacers advanced to 4-7 and the Kings fell to 5-5.

