Watch This Viral Clip Of Buddy Hield's Crazy Shot In The Pacers-Kings Game

Publish date:
Check Out Buddy Hield's Crazy Shot In The Pacers-Kings Game
Buddy Hield hit an unbelievable shot in the game between the Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings on Sunday.
The Sacramento Kings fell to the Indiana Pacers 94-91 in Sacramento on Sunday.
However, during the game they had an incredible highlight.
Buddy Hield hit a buzzer beater at the end of the first quarter that was nothing short of sensational.
Read More
The clip can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.
Hield finished the game with 17 points, four rebounds and two assists.
The Pacers advanced to 4-7 and the Kings fell to 5-5.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.